0 Dodgeball tournament raises money for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

Robert Morris University students, faculty and community members teamed up for a glow in the dark dodgeball tournament that raised funds for blood cancer awareness and research for cures on Friday night.

Robert Morris University was picked by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society to be the first college to pilot "Dodge The Dark" nationally with Purdue University and University of Iowa.

"We wanted to find a way where college students could become engaged in something they are passionate about and also in a way that they could feel like they were having a lot of fun," said National Director of LLS Kristen Ricks. "We feel when someone is diagnosed with cancer, it's the darkest day in their life, and our goal is to bring light to the darkness of cancer."

Fifteen teams of eight to ten people, some with fun names like "Underdodge" and "Dodgefathers," donned glow sticks and stickers: red for his or her support of a friend, black for being a survivor and gold if he or she was "dodging" in memory of someone.

RMU student Ian Morrison was at the event, dodging in memory of his best friend friend who died from leukemia while they both were seniors in high school in 2014.

"The high energy of the place makes it really fun," Morrison said, who also participates in fundraising walks. "It's a great way to raise funds."

