Dolly Parton celebrates 50 years at the Opry with Dierks Bentley, Toby Keith and more!

NBC's first holiday special of the season, "Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry" celebrates the one and only:
Dolly Parton.
The country music legend returns to perform at one of the most iconic stages in the world for the two-hour special that will air at 9 p.m. ET.
After 50 years of career excellence, it's time to celebrate @dollyparton. 🤩Don't miss #DollyOpry50, November 26 on NBC! pic.twitter.com/hoKOfxUVWd— NBC Entertainment (@nbc) November 19, 2019
The night will be filled with all-new interviews as Parton takes you inside her five-decade history with the Opry. There will also be a performance from Parton where she'll deliver some of her biggest hits in front of a live audience.
To make things even more exciting, she will be joined by some more country music superstars including – Dierks Bentley, Emmylou Harris, Chris Janson, Toby Keith, Lady Antebellum, Margo Price, Hank Williams Jr. and others.
"I'm so thrilled to be celebrating my 50-year anniversary with the Grand Ole Opry," Parton said. "I'm also excited that NBC wanted to share in this milestone with me. Together we hope to entertain a broader audience on what the Grand Ole Opry is and what it means to me. We have some special treats, surprises and great performances by some very talented artists and I'm looking so forward to sharing it with you."
Don't miss a second of the excitement at 10 p.m. on Channel 11.
Oh, What Fun! ❄️ Here's what's coming to NBC this holiday season... pic.twitter.com/objAYldLWB— NBC Entertainment (@nbc) November 7, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
