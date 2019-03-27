EXCLUSIVE LOOK: 'Chicago Med-Fire-PD' return with 3 thrilling new episodes

The wait for new episodes of Wednesday night dramas "Chicago Med," "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Fire" is officially over, and "See and Be Seen" has the inside look at all three.
Up first? "Chicago Med."
In this exclusive clip sent to us from NBC, it is clear that Dr. Rhodes and Dr. Bekker are still not on good terms.
Get ready to expect the unexpected through the entire episode. Starting when a car smashes through the ambulance bay doors.
Then, on an all new "Chicago Fire," things get heated in more ways than one.
Tensions are about to heat up to new levels between Casey and Herrmann after Firehouse 51 responds to an apartment complex fire.
Can Casey cool off before the heat spreads too much?
Last but not least, "Chicago P.D."
After a mayoral candidate is shot by an unidentified sniper, the race is on for the Chicago Police Department to find out who did it. The big question now is, will they be able to find him before he can take out his next target?
Don't miss these thrilling new "Chicago's" tonight starting at 8 p.m. on Channel 11.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}