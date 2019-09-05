Extras needed for new Seth Rogen film

Are you someone who has always wanted to be an extra in a movie?
If you wear a size 10 shoe, a size 40 suit and are an Eastern European looking man, you can be a part of a new Seth Rogen movie being filmed in Pittsburgh.
"Untilted Pickle Project" is looking to cast a military guard for filming this weekend.
Anyone who is interested should email their name, phone number, location, age, height, weight, and suit, shoe, neck, sleeve, waist and inseam measurements to mmosserextras@gmail.com.
