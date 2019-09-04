0 Timeline of abduction, search and discovery of Nalani Johnson

PENN HILLS, Pa. - This all started Saturday with an Amber Alert, and the investigation took a heartbreaking turn Tuesday with the death of Nalani Johnson.

Here's a timeline of events from the abduction to the discovery of Nalani:

Saturday, Aug. 31, 5 p.m.

Police said Nalani, her father Paul Johnson and a friend of the father were in a vehicle driven by Sharena Nancy Saturday night.

Sharena Nancy is accused of abducting Nalani Johnson. Allegheny County Jail

During that ride, Johnson and Nancy had an argument, at which time police said he got out of the vehicle with his friend, but she drove off before he could get his daughter, Nalani.

Johnson and Nancy were in the beginning of a romantic relationship after communicating on social media, police said.

Nalani was last seen at the intersection of Bryant and Clay drives in Penn Hills about 5 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Police say Nancy was captured on camera at the Sheetz in Murrysville around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, just 30 minutes after the alleged abduction.

Investigators say this is a image from a video from Sheetz in Murrysville of suspect Sharena Nancy. The video was taken on 5:25 pm on Saturday, around 30 minutes after investigators believe Nancy took off with 2-yr-old #NalaniJohnson in her car pic.twitter.com/OZOSmxFB89 — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) September 3, 2019

During their investigation, police said the black Toyota Yaris she was driving traveled to the Blairsville, New Alexandria and Delmont areas of Westmoreland County during the 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Nancy, was stopped by Penn Hills police on Rodi Road at 7:30 p.m. Neither Nalani nor the car seat were in the car at the time. Nancy was taken into custody to be questioned.

Saturday, Aug. 31, 8 p.m.

This picture of Nalani was blasted all over phones and the internet in our area after an Amber Alert was sent out telling people to be on the lookout for her.

The alert said police believed she was with Nancy.

Sunday, Sept. 1

Sunday morning, Nalani's grandfather, who is also named Paul Johnson, talked to Channel 11 said who said he didn't know Nancy. .

"You know her as a jitney driver," Channel 11 asked. "I didn't know her at all," Johnson said.

Monday, Sept. 2, 1:30 a.m.

On Monday, police charged Nancy with kidnapping of a minor, interference with custody of children and concealment of the whereabouts of a child. Police said she was being uncooperative.

#BREAKING overnight: Charges filed in abducted child case out of Penn Hills. Police charge Sharena Islam Nancy who is the driver of the Toyota Yaris involved in this incident. Little Nalani Johnson is still missing. Stay with @WPXI. #AmberAlert pic.twitter.com/zOGrtpdbPI — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) September 2, 2019

According to detectives , she told police Nalani's father sold her to another person for $10,000 and asked Nancy to drive her from a gas station in Monroeville along Route 22.

Nalani's father has not been charged.

Monday, Sept. 2, 6:30 a.m.

Nalani's father, Paul Johnson and her grandmother spoke to Channel 11 and made a plea to the public to help find her.

ONLY ON 11: I just spoke with Nolani's grandma and father. Interview moments away and their plea to bring her home on @WPXI. pic.twitter.com/0cUcSfwxGD — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) September 2, 2019

Monday, Sept. 2, 10:30 a.m.

Search crews gathered at the Walmart in Delmont to organize a search for Nalani. Family, police, fire and volunteers searched several areas in Westmoreland and Indiana counties but did not find Nalani.

The #FBI Child Abduction Response Deployment or CARD team is on the ground in Pittsburgh to help in the search for 2 year old Nalani Johnson. Anyone with information should call the tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Read more about the CARD team here: https://t.co/EXhpNMqCXP pic.twitter.com/AUWnbVDGJd — FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) September 2, 2019

The FBI's Child Abduction Rapid Response Team arrived in Pittsburgh to help in the search for Nalani.

Monday, Sept. 3, 7 p.m.

Dozens of people gathered at a prayer vigil hoping for the safe return of a girl who was abducted and was at the center of a local Amber Alert.

Organized by a local pastor, the event featured candles and flyers with Nalani Johnson's picture. Johnson was allegedly taken over the weekend by a woman claiming she was told to sell the toddler.

Tuesday, Sept. 3, 1 p.m.

Allegheny County police, the FBI and Nalani's family held a joint news conference to give an update on the investigation.

HAPPENING NOW: @AlleghenyCoPD, @FBIPittsburgh and the family of #NalaniJohnson are updating the media on her abduction. Watch it live NOW below:https://t.co/Y3q5zbOwvv pic.twitter.com/3wWvCwnjGj — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) September 3, 2019

They released new information and pictures.

Investigators urged people to come forward with information about Nancy and asked businesses along Route 22 to review surveillance to see if they have any video that could be helpful to investigators.

Investigators also released new photos of Nancy's car and the car seat Nalani was riding in when she disappeared.

Tuesday, Sept. 3, 3:30 p.m.

Crews began concentrating their search in an area of Pine Ridge Park in Burrell Township, Indiana County.

Searchers used dogs, drones and helicopters to help find Nalani. It was during that search that they found her body.

State Police and Indiana County District Attorney Patrick Dougherty made the announcement at a news conference a few hours later.

HAPPENING NOW: We're getting an update about the Nalani Johnson case, from Patrick Dougherty, he is District Attorney of Indiana County. pic.twitter.com/QDVQ2b4hD7 — Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) September 3, 2019

"Until we have some more information regarding the cause and manner of death we really can't give you much at this point," Dougherty said.

Shortly after Nalani was discovered, complete strangers showed up to lay flowers and created a makeshift memorial.

Complete strangers are showing up to the park where Nalani Johnson was found. They said they've been following this story since day 1 and are absolutely heartbroken. Such a sad story. https://t.co/wEzldUnHBR pic.twitter.com/Obg9971uJS — Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) September 3, 2019

Wednesday, Sept. 4

The cause and manner of death will be determined during an autopsy that is planned for Wednesday.

