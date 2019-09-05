  • Report: Raiders planning to suspend Antonio Brown

    OAKLAND, Ca. - The Oakland Raiders are planning to suspend Antonio Brown after a heated exchange Wednesday with the team’s general manager, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter Thursday.

    According to Schefter, the exchange with GM Mike Mayock was over Brown’s Instagram post showing a letter informing him that he would be fined for time missed during training camp.

    The $54,000 in fines are for missing a practice and a walk-through in August.

    Brown was traded by the Steelers to the Raiders in March.

