Report: Raiders planning to suspend Antonio Brown

OAKLAND, Ca. - The Oakland Raiders are planning to suspend Antonio Brown after a heated exchange Wednesday with the team’s general manager, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter Thursday.
According to Schefter, the exchange with GM Mike Mayock was over Brown’s Instagram post showing a letter informing him that he would be fined for time missed during training camp.
Related Headlines
The Next Chapter: Antonio Brown and GM Mike Mayock got into it Wednesday, and the team is now planning to suspend its star wide receiver, league sources tell ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2019
The $54,000 in fines are for missing a practice and a walk-through in August.
Brown was traded by the Steelers to the Raiders in March.
TRENDING NOW:
- Death of child who was reported kidnapped ruled a homicide
- Picture of a slice of cheese and chips for school lunch goes viral
- Timeline of abduction, search and discovery of Nalani Johnson
- VIDEO: Man arrested 4 months after 14-year-old boy was found in shallow grave
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}