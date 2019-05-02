FIRST LOOK: Snoop Dogg guest stars on new 'Law & Order: SVU'

Nuthin' but an "SVU" showdown for the D. O. double G this week!
Thursday's episode of the hit show "Law & Order: SVU" is set to feature the iconic rapper Snoop Dogg in a guest-starring role, and "See and Be Seen" got an exclusive look.
In this clip sent to us from NBC, Snoop's character finds himself in the middle of an intense showdown between the SVU squad and others.
Don't miss this thrilling new episode with us Thursday at 10 p.m. on Channel 11.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}