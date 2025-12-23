Driver of vehicle that crashed over hillside, seriously injured multiple people, charged with DUI

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — A woman is facing charges after police say she caused an accident that left several people seriously injured while driving under the influence.

According to information shared by Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli, the crash happened on Aug. 22.

Lower Burrell Police were called to a crash where a vehicle went over a hillside on Edgecliff Road.

Officers said the vehicle was overturned and multiple people were trapped inside.

Grisell Hernandez, 22, was identified as the driver of that vehicle.

She was found on the ground next to the vehicle.

Among the injured passengers was a pregnant woman who had to be extricated and flown to a Pittsburgh-area hospital for treatment. Medics said her injuries were so severe that she risked permanent quadriplegia or paraplegia.

A second passenger was found outside the vehicle and taken to a local hospital.

Officers said Hernandez had a smell of alcohol on her breath and noted that her eyes were bloodshot and glassy. Lab results later revealed she had an alcohol level of .182 and also had THC in her system.

Investigators believe the vehicle was traveling 90 miles per hour five seconds before the crash and slowed to 68 miles per hour before impact.

Hernandez is scheduled to appear in court in February.

