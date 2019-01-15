First look: 'This Is Us' returns and Kevin's relationships are escalating

"This Is Us" returns Tuesday night and Kevin is about to advance one relationship and search for another.
In the fall finale, Kevin and his girlfriend Zoe traveled to Vietnam, where their relationship was defined and the two discovered that Kevin's father had a brother who not only served in Vietnam, but is still alive.
In this exclusive clip sent to us from NBC, the two have returned home from their Vietnam trip with more than a new mystery to solve about the Pearsons...
See more from the blossoming 'Zevin' relationship and each Pearson story continue to unfold when "This Is Us" returns, tonight at 9 p.m. on Channel 11.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}