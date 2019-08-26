Former cast member among hosts for 45th season of 'Saturday Night Live'

"Saturday Night Live" is bringing the funny times three for its season premiere!
Season 45 will kick things off on Sept. 28 with the star of "Zombieland: Double Tap," Woody Harrelson, as the host.
Double platinum artist Billie Eilish, 17, will also make her first "SNL" musical guest appearance.
Following the premiere, Phoebe Waller-Bridge will host Oct. 5 with musical guest Taylor Swift, and David Harbour will host Oct. 12 with Camila Cabello as the musical guest.
Those aren't the only big names heading to Saturday night.
Season 45 will also have Kristen Stewart back to host for a second time and former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Eddie Murphy.
Watch new episodes of "Saturday Night Live" with us starting Sept. 28 on Channel 11.
