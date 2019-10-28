Hot topics, current issues and heart: Inside look at 'Bluff City Law'

"Bluff City Law" is ready to take viewers on an emotional ride in a new episode.
Sydney and Elijah go starstruck when an ex-college football star comes seeking their help, but is his ask out of reach?
In this exclusive clip sent to us from NBC, the complicated issue of the right to die is brought up in conjunction with the treatment of college athletes.
"Bluff City Law" has no issue fighting for what is right, so how will this case play out?
In addition to this high-profile fight, there is exciting news happening at Strait and Associates as Della, played by Jayne Atkinson, prepares to receive a lifetime achievement award.
We also received a sneak peek into Della's award and personal life when her wife, played by Tony Award-Nominated actress Beth Malone showed up at the office!
What will be revealed about Della's past?
Catch an all-new episode of "Bluff City Law" at 10 p.m. on Channel 11.
Della's getting the recognition she deserves. 🥰 #BluffCityLaw pic.twitter.com/spoaoD2yaZ— Bluff City Law (@NBCBluffCityLaw) October 28, 2019
