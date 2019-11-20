Is this the end for Halstead? Jesse Lee Soffer talks 'Chicago PD'

The "Chicago PD" Fall Finale is here, and this could be the end for Jay Halstead - - or is it?
The episode titled, "Absolution" has us wishing we had an absolute answer to what kind of toll Halstead's secret ongoing relationship, connected to another case, puts on the team.
Hey ChiHards! Tweet me your questions using #AskJesseLeeSoffer and I'll answer as many as I can! Let's go! #askjesseleesoffer— Jesse Lee Soffer (@jesseleesoffer) November 18, 2019
See and Be Seen sat down with Jesse Lee Soffer (Halstead) to get the inside scoop on what to expect from this chilling new episode, and you have to see it to believe it!
Don't miss "Chicago PD" at 10 p.m. on Channel 11 following the fall finales of "Chicago Med" and "Chicago Fire."
We won't rest until Halstead is safe and sound with Intelligence. #ChicagoPD pic.twitter.com/IOcCODMCLf— Chicago P.D. (@NBCChicagoPD) November 18, 2019
