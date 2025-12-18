$1M winning Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania; Jackpot soars to estimated $1.5B

The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.5 billion after there was no winner in Wednesday night’s drawing.

It is the fifth-largest jackpot in the history of the Powerball.

Although no one won the big prize in the drawing, someone in Pennsylvania did win $1 million.

It’s not known yet where the ticket was sold, so check your numbers!

The winning numbers were 25, 33, 53, 62, 66 and the Powerball was 18.

Channel 11 is your home for the Pennsylvania Lottery. You can watch the next drawing on WPXI Saturday night.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group