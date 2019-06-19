  • Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams rolls into Pittsburgh with FREE ice cream

    Updated:

    The only thing better than ice cream, is free ice cream and Pittsburgh is going to have plenty of chances to snag a free treat this weekend when the iconic Jenni's Slendid Ice Creams truck rolls into town! 

    The Ohio-based company known for its unique flavors will be at various Whole Foods and Market District locations throughout Pittsburgh from Thursday through Sunday as a part of the company's "Make Summer Better" tour. It's perfect timing, too, because Friday, June 21 marks summer's official start!

    Jenni's truck will have a variety of flavors to choose including brownie butter almond brittle, salted peanut butter, brambleberry crispy, cream puff, gooey buttercake and darkest chocolate. The ice cream is also available for purchase in local Whole Foods and Market District stores. 

    The full Pittsburgh schedule is as follows:

    Thursday, June 20

    Whole Foods Market Wexford 

    11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

    10576 Perry Hwy, Wexford

    Pine Township Market District

    3 to 5 p.m.

    155 Town Center Dr, Wexford

     

    Friday, June 21

    Whole Foods Market South Hills

    3 to 5 p.m.

    111 Siena Dr, Upper St. Clair

     

    Saturday, June 22

    Shadyside Market District

    11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

    5550 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh 

    Waterworks Market District

    3 to 5 p.m.

    910 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh

     

    Sunday, June 23

    Village Square Market District

    11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

    7000 Oxford Drive Village Sq, Bethel Park

    Whole Foods Market South Hills

    3 to 5 p.m.

    111 Siena Dr, Upper St. Clair

     

    Monday, June 24

    Robinson Market District

    11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    100 Settlers Ridge Center Dr, Pittsburgh

