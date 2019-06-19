Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams rolls into Pittsburgh with FREE ice cream

The only thing better than ice cream, is free ice cream and Pittsburgh is going to have plenty of chances to snag a free treat this weekend when the iconic Jenni's Slendid Ice Creams truck rolls into town!
The Ohio-based company known for its unique flavors will be at various Whole Foods and Market District locations throughout Pittsburgh from Thursday through Sunday as a part of the company's "Make Summer Better" tour. It's perfect timing, too, because Friday, June 21 marks summer's official start!
Jenni's truck will have a variety of flavors to choose including brownie butter almond brittle, salted peanut butter, brambleberry crispy, cream puff, gooey buttercake and darkest chocolate. The ice cream is also available for purchase in local Whole Foods and Market District stores.
The full Pittsburgh schedule is as follows:
Thursday, June 20
Whole Foods Market Wexford
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
10576 Perry Hwy, Wexford
Pine Township Market District
3 to 5 p.m.
155 Town Center Dr, Wexford
Friday, June 21
Whole Foods Market South Hills
3 to 5 p.m.
111 Siena Dr, Upper St. Clair
Saturday, June 22
Shadyside Market District
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
5550 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh
Waterworks Market District
3 to 5 p.m.
910 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh
Sunday, June 23
Village Square Market District
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
7000 Oxford Drive Village Sq, Bethel Park
Whole Foods Market South Hills
3 to 5 p.m.
111 Siena Dr, Upper St. Clair
Monday, June 24
Robinson Market District
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
100 Settlers Ridge Center Dr, Pittsburgh
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}