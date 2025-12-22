3 people injured in vehicle crash in White Oak

WHITE OAK, Pa. — Three people were injured in a vehicle crash in White Oak on Sunday.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says emergency crews were called to the 3000 block of Jacks Run Road around 3:45 p.m.

Police on scene tell Channel 11 there was a crash, but were unable to confirm any additional details.

Channel 11 crews saw debris and lines down in the roadway near McClintock Road.

The supervisor says three people were taken to the hospital from the scene.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group