Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson to Return as Coaches for ‘The Voice' Season 15

Current “Voice” season 14 coach Kelly Clarkson and season 13 coach Jennifer Hudson will reclaim their red chairs on the show in the fall.
They will compete against Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine and country music superstar Blake Shelton.
Related Headlines
“We are so excited to welcome back Kelly and Jennifer, two dynamic forces who bring undeniable soul, passion and inspiration as coaches” said Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “They each have a unique understanding of what it’s like to be in the artists’ shoes. Bringing these two voices together with Blake and Adam for season 15 is sure to make this one of our best seasons yet!”
In addition to continuing her quest to win her first season as a coach, Clarkson is also hosting the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20 at 8 p.m. on WPXI.
As for Hudson, she has also served as a coach on the U.K. version of “The Voice” twice, winning her first season on the series.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}