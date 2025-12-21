Pittsburgh City Council remains divided over budget solution as residents speak out

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh City Council members remain divided over how to close a $20 million budget gap, with options including raising taxes, cutting services or a combination of both.

Dozens of residents spoke during a rare weekend public hearing Saturday, voicing concerns about the city’s proposed budget for next year.

Some speakers pushed back on the idea that council faces only two choices.

“Some of the city council are going around, saying to the media that the only choices are to raise taxes or slash social spending,” one resident said.

Others warned that a property tax increase would have downstream effects on renters.

“We all know what happens when property taxes go up. Rents go up. Landlords pass the cost to tenants every single time,” another speaker told council.

The deficit has raised concerns about whether the city can continue funding essential expenses, including public safety overtime and utility bills.

City leaders are split on how to move forward.

Councilperson Barb Warwick is proposing a 30% property tax increase without cutting services.

She told Channel 11 she hopes council members vote on some form of revenue increase.

At the podium, Warwick urged council to focus on targeted cuts.

“I suggest that you need to be more aggressive in cutting programs that do not harm working people,” one person said.

Public comment reflected a wide range of opinions.

Some residents said they would support a tax increase if essential services are protected.

Others argued nonprofits should contribute more.

“There’s only one realistic and long-term solution to the revenue crisis that the city has, which is to make the nonprofits pay their share,” one speaker said.

Council must pass a budget by Sunday, giving the mayor the required 10 days to review it before Dec. 31.

Councilperson Theresa Kail-Smith said cost-cutting options still exist.

“I think we need to go through this budget, see where we can cut back, and don’t tell me there’s not, because we just saved eight million,” she said.

Two meetings are scheduled for Sunday, one for a preliminary vote on the budget at 11 a.m., followed by another for the final vote at 2 p.m.

