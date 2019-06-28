Kenan Thompson, Jeff Foxworthy 'Bring the Funny' to Pittsburgh

NBC is taking Tuesday nights to another level when its new comedy competition series "Bring the Funny," makes its debut July 9.
The show features hilarious judges and a competition is no joke -- and "See and Be Seen" got an exclusive first look from judges Kenan Thompson and Jeff Foxworthy!
This 10-episode series is hosted by three of most prolific comedians in the industry -- “Saturday Night Live’s” longest-running cast member Kenan Thompson, cultural tastemaker Chrissy Teigen, comedy icon Jeff Foxworthy and comedian Amanda Seales as the host -- and is searching for the next great comedic act.
The bar has been raised for contestants because this is not just stand-up.
"Bring the Funny" invites the best of the best from solo comics to sketch troupes to musicians, magicians, podcasters, puppeteers, YouTubers and more.
All of the performers have one goal: win over the audience and America, becuase whoever can make them laugh will have the chance to receive the career-changing $250,000 prize package and see their name in lights in the Bring the Funny showcase.
Don't miss the premiere of "Bring the Funny" July 9 at 10 p.m. on Channel 11.
