‘Law & Order: SVU' 450th episode brings back familiar face

Thursday marks the 450th episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." So naturally, a guest appearance is about to go down by an all too familiar face for Olivia Benson.
Enter former love interest Brian Cassidy (Dean Winters).
In the episode, "Facing Demons," a young man's suicide sparks a child molestation investigation that goes cold until a photo shows up that leads Detective Benson and the Special Victims Unit to turn to Cassidy for help.
Why Cassidy? Well, Cassidy has been featured on "SVU" periodically in previous seasons, from a romance with Benson to being arrested for murder and getting exonerated when the real killer was discovered.
Thursday's investigation hits home for Cassidy because he was molested as a child, which is the reason why he was on the squad. However, this is a secret about Cassidy's childhood that only Peter Stone knows about.
What answers lie ahead in Thursday's new "Law & Order: SVU" episode? Watch with us at 10 p.m. on Channel 11 to see this all unfold.
