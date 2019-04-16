NBC's 'Manifest' renewed for Season 2

Fasten those seat belts and prepare for takeoff! NBC’s “Manifest” is officially renewed for a second season.
NBC announced the Season 2 return of its mystery-thriller Monday afternoon.
The first season centered on the mysterious return of Flight 828 and its passengers who went missing for five years and were pronounced dead. When the flight returned, the passengers hadn't aged and had no indication any time had passed.
“In just its first season, ‘Manifest’ has answered many questions about the mystery of Flight 828 and, smartly, asks many more,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming, NBC Entertainment. “Congratulations to Jeff Rake, our producers, cast and crew who have created an incredibly addictive series with compelling characters and complex relationships.”
Season 1 of "Manifest" averaged a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49 and 12.6 million viewers overall, according to "live plus seven day" ratings from Nielsen Media Research, making it the season's No. 1 new scripted series in the 18-49 age group and the overall No. 6 entertainment series.
“Manifest” returns to NBC and Channel 11 in the fall.
