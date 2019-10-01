New 'This Is Us' character from Beaver County

The Season 4 premiere of "This Is Us" introduced new characters and their stories that we find out are all connected to the Pearsons in some way -- and one major character is connected locally!
Enter Jack Damon, Kate and Toby's son as an adult.
Jack is played by Beaver County native Blake Stadnik, who was diagnosed with Stargadt disease when he was 6, making him legally blind, according to a Beaver County Times article.
Stadnik attended Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School and majored in musical theater, and now, the world is falling in love with him as Jack -- a visually challenged singer-songwriter who falls in love and becomes a famous singer.
What will we learn about Jack and his love for music? Find out tonight on an all-new "This Is Us" at 9 p.m. on Channel 11.
