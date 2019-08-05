Pennsylvania contestant on 'America's Got Talent'

With one more week of judges' cuts, contestants on "America's Got Talent" have one more chance to wow the judges before America gets to vote.
Tuesday night's all-new episode will feature a local contestant doing everything he can to impress the judges.
Lancaster native Jonathan Burns shows judges Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough, Gabrielle Union and Howie Mandel, along with guest judge, Jay Leno, that he has what it takes to make it to the live shows.
Watch "America's Got Talent" Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Channel 11.
