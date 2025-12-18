11 Investigates gets more results for Pittsburgh families living without heat

PITTSBURGH — Another family who had been living in an apartment without heat for two years now has a new furnace up and running after 11 Investigates shared their story.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Local family of 5 left without heat gets furnace after public outcry, Channel 11 investigation

When we met Darnella Murray at her Bennett Street home a couple of weeks ago, her oven was being used to heat her home. Now she’s using it to get Christmas dinner ready, something she and her young son have been looking forward to.

“I’m grateful that you care about people and trying to make sure, if you see a situation that’s horrible, that you have compassion to help,” Murray tells 11 Investigates.

Coming up on Channel 11 News at 5, and 6, reporter Amy Hudak how the property manager is being held accountable and the number of formal complaints the district attorney’s office has received against that company.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group