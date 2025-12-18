2 men arrested, drugs seized after rifle reportedly brandished at worker in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Police arrested two men and seized drugs after a gun was reportedly brandished at a worker in Downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says officers were called to the 600 block of Penn Avenue around 8:45 a.m. for reports of a man brandishing a rifle at a maintenance worker.

Officers found one of the suspects inside a convenience store and arrested him.

They saw the second suspect outside and chased him on foot, before he was arrested at the intersection of Sixth Avenue andMcCrea Way.

The second suspect had a rifle and a “significant quantity” of drugs, including heroin, police say.

Both men are facing charges, officials say, though they were not publicly identified.

