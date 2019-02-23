Pittsburgh's exclusive look at NBC's newest thriller 'The Enemy Within'

Would you sacrifice your country's secrets for the life of your child? That is the underlying premise of NBC's newest thriller, "The Enemy Within."
This character-driven investigative thriller is set in the world of counterintelligence and focuses on former CIA agent Erica Shepherd, played by Jennifer Carpenter, who quickly became known as one of the most notorious traitors in recent American history when she chose to save her daughter's life for a few names, which you see in the exclusive clip we received, below.
Shepherd is eventually brought out of a federal Supermax prison by FBI Agent Will Keaton, Morris Chestnut, to help stop some of the most dangerous acts of espionage threatening the United States today.
Both Keaton and Shepherd's emotional ties are bound to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.
Catch "The Enemy Within" premiere Monday, Feb. 25 at 10 p.m. on Channel 11.
