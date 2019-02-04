Pittsburgh's Jackie Evancho takes stage again for 'America's Got Talent: The Champions'

She's done it once and is about to do it again Monday. Pittsburgh's Jackie Evancho is stepping back onto the "America's Got Talent" stage to compete for the ultimate title: "AGT" Champion.
The American classical crossover singer was last on the "America's Got Talent" stage in Season 5 when she made it all the way to the final before a devastating loss.
In 2010, former "See & Be Seen" correspondent Jessica Fera (current WPXI promotion manager) covered Jackie's rise to stardom on "AGT." A clip of her interviews with Jackie is expected to be featured during the upcoming "Champions" show.
"The first time the world heard Jackie sing on 'AGT,' people were so blown away by this huge, amazing voice coming from a 10-year-old that some questioned if her voice was for real," Fera said. "I'll never forget hearing (her sing) a capella for us during her first on-camera interview at the WPXI studios. Everyone was left speechless and the newsroom was buzzing. We were sure she would walk away as the Season 5 winner and were shocked when she was runner-up. But Jackie made Pittsburgh so proud. Regardless of winning the show, a star was definitely born."
"AGT" gave fans a treat by posting a video of Jackie's upcoming performance singing "Music of the Night" from "Phantom of the Opera;" on Sunday morning.
Find out if Jackie has what it takes to be a champion Monday at 8 p.m. on Channel 11 for the newest episode of "America's Got Talent: The Champions."
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}