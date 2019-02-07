Primanti Bros. hosts Valentine's Day Love At First Bite

If you love Primanti’s sandwiches and are looking pop the big question this Valentine’s Day, Primanti Bros. may be the place to do it- if you don’t mind sharing a ceremony with some other love birds with the same taste.
All couples who get engaged at a Primanti Bros. restaurant this Valentine’s Day will receive a free catered wedding in June to tie the knot!
The infamous sandwich chain’s inaugural “Love at First Bite” event is being offered to any couple who gets engaged at a Primanti Bros. restaurant in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, Michigan or Indiana.
“Sometimes folks – mainly guys – don’t need the added pressure of an expensive restaurant when they are trying to pop the question,” said Toni Haggerty, brand ambassador for the 86-year-old restaurant chain. “Here they can have fun, a great meal and a free, catered wedding ceremony to boot. It’s a no-brainer.”
The group ceremony will be held at the original Primanti Bros. location in the Strip District and will include a catered reception and some surprises. No purchase is necessary, but it may be hard to resist one of the iconic sandwiches after some proposals!
More information about the “Love at First Bite” event can be found at www.primantibros.com/love.
