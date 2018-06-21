Sandcastle Takes Part in World's Largest Swim Lesson

Sandcastle Waterpark's swimming pool was busy Thursday morning with children practicing their bubble blowing and arm strokes, some for the first time.
The free event was part of the World Largest Swimming Lesson, which raises awareness for water safety.
Sandcastle was one of 500 locations in 20 countries that participated.
Making water less scary is a big priority.
"We want to make it a fun environment and show them why it's important to be able to swim," said Melissa Kelly, marketing manager for Sandcastle.
Sandcastle partnered with Goldfish Swim School to conduct the lessons.
"It's a lifesaving skill," said Stephanie Wright, general manager, Goldfish in Peters Township. "Sadly 44 percent of people don't know how to swim, so it's so important that they learn when they're young and they don't build up a fear of the water."
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}