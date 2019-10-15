  • SNEAK PEEK: Patients divides doctors of 'New Amsterdam'

    Updated:

    "New Amsterdam" is all about doctors helping their patients, but what will happen when helping goes against fellow physicians?

    In this exclusive clip sent to us from NBC, we get a taste of the patient who is about to put the oncology duo of Dr. Sharpe and Dr. Castro against each other.

    The episode, "The Denominator" also has Iggy and Kapoor teaming up to take on the city, after discovering a patient might be suffering from lead poisoning and Max's unsolicited attempts to help a patient backfires.

    Don't miss a second of this thrilling new episode of "New Amsterdam" with us Tuesday night at 10 p.m. following an all-new episode of "This Is US."

