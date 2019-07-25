0 Steelers 11 best training camp arrivals

Here we go, Pittsburgh! The Steelers are ready to make their way to St. Vincent Community College for training camp, where the dorms will be their homes for the next few weeks as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The majority of players arrive simply with a duffel bag and pillow in arm, but others like to set the tone and make an entrance.

Here are the Steelers 11 best training camp arrivals through the years:

Antonio Brown, Helicopter

2015-2017 Antonio Brown showed up in multiple Rolls Royces, but his 2018 arrival took things to new heights -- literally -- when he showed up in a helicopter.

Vince Williams, WWE-style

Vince Williams' entrance wasn't centered on a vehicle when he showed up to camp in 2018.

The LB showed up Stone-Cold style wearing a studded vest and cut-off jean shorts, with a gold championship belt on his arm and Stone Cold Steve Austin's theme song playing.

Antonio Brown, Custom Rolls Royce x3

2015- This is where the Steelers wide receiver started his arrival game with a custom black and gold Rolls Royce that was made to look like a Steelers helmet.

2016- He stuck to the Royce theme, entering camp in another custom Pittsburgh Steelers decorated Rolls Royce, featuring the tri-colored diamond emblem on the side.

2017- Brown mixed things up with a chauffeured classic convertible model of the luxury car.

James Harrison, Fire Truck

Harrison arrived bigger than ever in 2017 when he showed up in a fire truck with sirens blaring.

Brett Keisel, Dump Truck

Steelers defensive end arrived at training camp 2013 in a dump truck, sporting a Pittsburgh Steelers hard hat.

Brett Keisel, Tractor

Keisel never failed to make an entrance. In 2012 he arrived in a bright orange tractor.

James Harrison, Smart Car

In 2009, the 6 ft. 275 lb. defensive star showed up in the least expected and smallest vehicle imaginable: a smart car.

Deshea Townsend, classic car

According to our partners at the Trib, Tyrone Carter and Townsend led a fleet of classic rides onto St. Vincent's campus in 2006, including a 1965 Chevy Impala SS, a 1975 Chevy Caprice convertible and a 1971 Cutlass convertible.

Lynn Swann, Porsche and oil

Throw things back to the 1976 Steelers, where they were defending Super Bowl champs.

WR Lynn Swann arrived to camp in a Porsche, carrying a case of Castrol GTX motor oil for it, according to the July 12, 1976 Pittsburgh Post Gazette newspaper.



Who will make a grand arrival for training camp 2019? Follow Channel 11 Sports to see all of Thursday's arrivals and for even more angles on camp and the Steelers 2019-20 NFL season.

