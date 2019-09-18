  • Tennis star Venus Williams sees 'Pittsburg' sights while visiting Steel City

    PITTSBURGH - Tennis star Venus Williams was in Pittsburgh for a board meeting and shared the details of her visit on social media.

    Williams sits on the board of NEP Group, which is a sports, music and entertainment events company with headquarters in Harmar.

    Williams also tweeted a video of herself riding in a car, showcasing the Sisters Bridges.

    She added Pittsburgh is a 'pretty amazing city actually,' except she left the 'h' off the word Pittsburgh.

