PITTSBURGH - Tennis star Venus Williams was in Pittsburgh for a board meeting and shared the details of her visit on social media.
Williams sits on the board of NEP Group, which is a sports, music and entertainment events company with headquarters in Harmar.
Sharing the pretty amazing Pittsburg skyline with you. In case you handing seen it. Pretty amazing city actually! pic.twitter.com/XVoYRHX6Y7— Venus Williams (@Venuseswilliams) September 17, 2019
Williams also tweeted a video of herself riding in a car, showcasing the Sisters Bridges.
She added Pittsburgh is a 'pretty amazing city actually,' except she left the 'h' off the word Pittsburgh.
TRENDING NOW:
- Daughter escapes through window as LA assistant city attorney kills family, self
- Pennsylvania lawmaker facing child porn possession charges
- Warrant issued for teen accused of accidentally shooting friend in face, killing him
- VIDEO: Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez denied bail, facing more charges
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}