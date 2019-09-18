PITTSBURGH - An arrest warrant has been issued by police for a teenager accused of accidently shooting his friend in the face, killing him.
Michael Hartwick is wanted in connection with the Sept. 8 shooting at a home on Fingal Street in Pittsburgh's Duquesne Heights neighborhood. He faces charges including involuntary manslaughter.
Related Headlines
Family members of the victim, 16-year-old Alexander Alman, told Channel 11 News the teens were playing when he was accidentally shot. Alman later died at a Pittsburgh hospital.
Channel 11's Mike Holden is getting new information about what happened earlier in the day before the shooting -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
Hartwick, who was initially detained after the shooting, lived at the home, police said. The shooting happened in his bedroom and the teens were the only two people home.
Hartwick told authorities on Sept. 16 that he was holding a pistol and Alman had a BB gun when they started "pointing the guns at each other in a playful manner," a criminal complaint said. Hartwick's gun then went off and Alman was shot.
Alman was a junior at Brashear High School.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez arrested, charged with solicitation of teen
- Steelers sign former first-round QB to practice squad, place Sean Davis on injured reserve
- Police raid home of Monroeville public works employee
- VIDEO: Cokie Roberts dies after breast cancer battle
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}