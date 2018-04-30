0 'The Voice:' Breaking down the live top rounds, semi-finals, finale

The live top rounds continue this week on “The Voice.” The competition really heats up from here!

Tonight, 11 artists will be performing fan-favorite songs for two hours starting at 8 p.m. on WPXI.

We broke the dates and rules down for you in question-and-answer form, so you can be ready to vote and save your favorite artist.

Q: When is the live finale?

Four finalists compete in part one of the finale on Monday, May 21 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., and part two is Tuesday, May 22 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Q: How and when are the finalists decided?

On Tuesday, May 15, after the semi-finals, two of the eight artists with the least amount of votes are eliminated. The top three artists with the most amount of votes are announced as finalists. The remaining three artists will then sing for an Instant Save to be named the fourth finalist.

Q: What’s an Instant Save and why do they do it?

After each Monday show, one artist is rescued by the number of votes made on Twitter via hashtag. This is done so the coaches will have varying amounts of artists on their teams.

Q: What is the Top 10 iTunes multiplier?

If an artist is in the top 10 of the iTunes “Top 200 Singles Chart” at the close of voting each week at noon on Tuesdays, then their iTunes download “votes” are multiplied by five times as their iTunes vote score. This is not applicable in the finale week, even if they crack the top 10, because there is an overall cumulative vote.

Q: What does the cumulative vote consist of?

All of the artists live show download votes (including bonuses they received if they were in the top 10) through the finale vote count toward the finale score if they are in it.

Q: OK, so how do I vote?

There are so many ways! You can vote via the app, online, iTunes, Apple music and Xfinity/Cox. Check out the details here.

Live top shows schedule continued (8 p.m.):

Tuesday, May 1 - Top 11 Eliminations

Monday, May 7 - Top 10 Performances

Tuesday, May 8 - Top 10 Eliminations

Live top 8 semi-finals (8 P.M.):

Monday, May 14 - Performances

Tuesday, May 15 - Eliminations

