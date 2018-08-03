0 What to expect at Mines and Meadows' new off-roading festival open to riders, fans

I got an inside look at the new off-roading festival at the Mines and Meadows ATV/RV Resort in Wampum.

The Summer Throwdown event runs through Sunday and is a big celebration for the off-roading community, but even if you have an all-terrain vehicle, you can still come out and enjoy the live music, freestyle motocross, food trucks and mud-bog competitions.

Depending on the weather, 5,000 to 10,000 people are expected.

I talked to Chris and Becky Goings from Florida about why they made the trek to Pennsyvlania.

"Down in Florida, there's nothing but swamp....Lots of gators and snakes down there. But up here it's straight mud," Chris said. "They keep it a nice, safe and secure place."

Chris will be competing in the mud-bog competition happening Friday and Saturday. That's when people in their off-road vehicles compete against each other to see how fast they can get through large pits of mud.

Chris is confident because he said he hasn't seen any vehicles like his own.

"I'm going to give you a show like you've never seen before," he said.

His vehicle is fitted with tractor wheels, so he said he is willing to lend a hand to anyone who gets stuck this weekend.

"I'm willing to go back in there and hook onto them and bring them out," he said.

Also on Saturday and Sunday are the Monster Energy freestyle motocross stunt shows, featuring 2017 X Games gold medalist Destin Cantrell.

But while you're at Mines and Meadows, make sure you check out the old limestone underground mines. Normally they are open for riders, but this weekend, you can walk through parts on foot.

Philip Church. from Maryland, experienced the mines for the first time with his friends and family on Thursday.

"We stopped in the middle and the guide told us to turn the bikes off. It's just amazing how quiet it is," he said. "It was completely out of this world."

You can find more information about the events this weekend at www.mmsummerthrowdown.com.

