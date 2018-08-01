0 ‘AGT:' Martina McBride hits Golden Buzzer for 71-year-old ballroom dancer

A 71-year-old woman earned the Golden Buzzer on "America’s Got Talent" with a jaw-dropping ballroom dance performance.

“At 71, that’s insane,” said guest judge Martina McBride.

McBride was so inspired by Quin Bommelje that she hit the Golden Buzzer.

But even before the performance, we got to hear about Quin’s inspiring backstory: Her talent doesn’t come from a lifelong passion, she simply took up ballroom dancing with her husband 10 years ago.

"In a million years, I never thought I would be here today," she said.

Her husband cheered her on from the audience as Quin and and her 35-year-old dance partner, Misha Vlasov, took the stage.

With a big smile, she began to dance in high heels, doing athletic splits and spins that earned her looks of awe from the audience and judges.

The crowd roared with applause afterward, and McBride and Heidi Klum gave her a standing ovation.

"You have definitely inspired me. I think you are an absolutely incredible woman,” Klum said. “I love what you do, I love watching you guys. I’m very impressed. Thank you.”

Quin gave a humble bow, and Simon Cowell followed with a comment not of the performance, but the performers' personality on stage.

“Every time you come on, you light up the stage. This was great; it was what we were looking for,” he said.

Finally, Martina praised them for a remarkable performance. She was the most moved out of all the judges.

“Wow, you know you say you want to inspire people of a certain age, but you inspired everybody of all ages,” she said.

Then, she hit the Golden Buzzer, showering them in confetti. Quin dropped to the floor with her head in her hands.

The Golden Buzzer sends them to the live rounds at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

You can follow the journey of Quin and Misha and many other amazing performers on “America’s Got Talent” Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on WPXI.

