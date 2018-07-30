0 Flash Mob Wedding Surprises Crowd at Market Square

Unsuspecting patrons in Downtown Pittsburgh's Market Square on Sunday suddenly found themselves as guests of a flash mob wedding.

I was one of the only people in on the surprise along with about 32 close family and friends of the bride and groom.

The man behind the idea was entertainment planner TJ Harris. He said that he was excited his friends Bil Walker and Kasey Kellum-Walker were down to do it.

"They were looking for a way to get together all of their friends and family, keep it within budget and do something unique and completely different," Harris said.

Shortly after 3 p.m., a juggler from Pittsburgh Circus Arts Collaborative began performing to the song "Chariots of Fire."

People walking by stopped to see what was happening. Some of them took out their phones to record.

Several dancers appeared and started interacting with the crowd to build excitement. They led the guests and onlookers to the middle of Market Square into a circle. Inside the circle, they performed a hip hop and freestyle routine.

Then someone shouted "They're here!" as a black limousine arrived, and the bride and groom stepped out.

Both from the North Hills, the groom wore a blue suit and the bride wore a knee length white lace dress.

Their children led them to the officiant in the middle of the Square as the crowd cheered and clapped.

The ceremony lasted not much longer than a minute, and as the couple kissed, another performer breathed fire to seal the deal.

The celebration continued as the couple cut a cake and the dancers returned to lead them in their first dance as husband and wife.

Andressa Ingram of Oakdale was one of the onlookers. She happened upon the wedding with her husband Patrick and was visibly moved during the first dance.

"The bride came, and it definitely surprised us because we were not expecting a wedding," she said laughing. "We recently got married, so you could definitely tell the love of these people, and that just got to us a little bit."

Congratulations to newly weds Mr. Bil Walker and Mrs. Kasey Kellum-Walker!

