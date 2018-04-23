WPXI reporter Liz Kilmer to 'Dance with Pittsburgh Celebrities'

WPXI reporter Liz Kilmer is one of eight Pittsburgh celebrity teams dancing at the "Dance with Pittsburgh Celebrities" gala on Saturday at the Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School in Cranberry.
The event goes from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and benefits the Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic Tuition Assistance Fund.
Kilmer will dance the salsa with her dance partner Lucas Nelson of Integral Ballroom. They have been practicing for more than six weeks.
Originally from the suburbs of Philadelphia, Kilmer is new to Pittsburgh this year. She was eager to get involved with the Pittsburgh community.
"Not only is it a charitable event, but the weeks of practice have provided a fun, new challenge for me," she said, adding that she had a brief stint on her high school dance team. "Many thanks to my partner, Lucas, for his patience and guidance!"
You can find more information about the gala and how to purchase tickets here.
