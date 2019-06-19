Yelp ice cream festival returns to Children's Museum

The second annual Yelp Ice Cream Festival is returning to Pittsburgh on July 13 at the Children's Museum.
Guests can try some complimentary ice cream and frozen pops from local vendors and vote on their favorites.
There will also be lawn games, balloon art, face paint, a DJ and more.
Vendors include:
Betsy's Ice Cream
Bruster's Real Ice Cream
Churn
Fudge Farm
Klavon's
Graeter's Ice Cream
Meadows of Monroeville
Menchie's Frozen Yogurt
Mercurio's
Millie's
NatuRoll Creamery
Rivendale Farms
Rooted Ice Cream
Sarris Candies and Ice Cream
Sincerely Yogurt
Stickler's Ice Pops
Sugar Spell Scoops
Sugar and Spice
Non-dairy options are available.
Food trucks include:
Mac and Gold Truck
Pita My Shawarma
Pittsburgh Po'Boy
Wise County Biscuits
The festival is free, but guest are encouraged to bring a $10 donation that will be accepted at the door to benefit the Children's Museum. For a $20 donation, guests will receive a bag filled with items from the museum and other vendors.
To RSVP, click here.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}