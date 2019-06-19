  • Yelp ice cream festival returns to Children's Museum

    Updated:

    The second annual Yelp Ice Cream Festival is returning to Pittsburgh on July 13 at the Children's Museum. 

    Guests can try some complimentary ice cream and frozen pops from local vendors and vote on their favorites.

    There will also be lawn games, balloon art, face paint, a DJ and more. 

    Vendors include:

    Betsy's Ice Cream
    Bruster's Real Ice Cream
    Churn
    Fudge Farm
    Klavon's 
    Graeter's Ice Cream
    Meadows of Monroeville
    Menchie's Frozen Yogurt
    Mercurio's
    Millie's
    NatuRoll Creamery
    Rivendale Farms
    Rooted Ice Cream
    Sarris Candies and Ice Cream
    Sincerely Yogurt
    Stickler's Ice Pops
    Sugar Spell Scoops
    Sugar and Spice

    Non-dairy options are available. 

    Food trucks include:

    Mac and Gold Truck
    Pita My Shawarma
    Pittsburgh Po'Boy
    Wise County Biscuits

    The festival is free, but guest are encouraged to bring a $10 donation that will be accepted at the door to benefit the Children's Museum. For a $20 donation, guests will receive a bag filled with items from the museum and other vendors.  

    To RSVP, click here

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories