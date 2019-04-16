  • Trisha Yearwood hosting tailgate party before Garth Brooks Pittsburgh show

    PITTSBURGH - Country superstar Garth Brooks is performing a sold out show at Heinz Field next month, and his equally as country superstar wife is hosting a tailgate party beforehand.

    Trisha's Tailgate runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 18.

    Trisha Yearwood hosted similar events at Notre Dame and Arizona.

    Tickets are $65 each.

