    CLAIRTON, Pa. - Nearly 20 people will be charged in relation to an assault that happened during a protest in Clairton last month.

    According to police, investigators reviewed body camera video and talked to witnesses.

    Now, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office is recommending the following charges:

    • 17/M   Simple Assault, Harassment, Disorderly Conduct
    • 15/M Simple Assault, Harassment, Disorderly Conduct
    • 16/F Simple Assault, Harassment, Disorderly Conduct
    • 17/F  Simple Assault, Harassment, Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Mischief ( Broke Body Camera)
    • 15/M, 17/F, 13/M, 15/F, 15/M, 16/F, 14/F, 16,M, 15/F, 17/F,14/F,14/F, 14/F, 16/F...Disorderly Conduct 
    • Trinity Molinari, 18/F Clairton....Disorderly Conduct

    All the people involved are from Clairton.

