CLAIRTON, Pa. - Nearly 20 people will be charged in relation to an assault that happened during a protest in Clairton last month.
According to police, investigators reviewed body camera video and talked to witnesses.
Now, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office is recommending the following charges:
- 17/M Simple Assault, Harassment, Disorderly Conduct
- 15/M Simple Assault, Harassment, Disorderly Conduct
- 16/F Simple Assault, Harassment, Disorderly Conduct
- 17/F Simple Assault, Harassment, Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Mischief ( Broke Body Camera)
- 15/M, 17/F, 13/M, 15/F, 15/M, 16/F, 14/F, 16,M, 15/F, 17/F,14/F,14/F, 14/F, 16/F...Disorderly Conduct
- Trinity Molinari, 18/F Clairton....Disorderly Conduct
All the people involved are from Clairton.
