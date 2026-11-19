WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday urged a federal judge to lift a court order blocking its plans to close the Kennedy Center for two years of renovation work on the cultural and arts venue.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper didn't immediately rule from the bench after hearing arguments on the government's request to dissolve the preliminary injunction that he issued in May. In that order, Cooper ruled that the Kennedy Center board's vote to close the facility was "ill-informed and seemingly preordained" with no regard for its legal obligations.

A Democratic member of Congress sued to challenge Trump's takeover of the Kennedy Center — a key piece of the Republican president's campaign to leave his personal stamp on some of the most iconic landmarks in the nation's capital.

In August and September, the center’s board voted twice to close its main building for two years to complete the planned repairs. Government lawyers said in a court filing that the center has become “dangerously dilapidated and decrepit,” with a ceiling partially collapsing in early September.

Justice Department attorney William Jankowski argued that the court's review of the board's decision must be “very, very deferential.”

“Plaintiff does not dispute the need for construction at the Kennedy Center,” Jankowski told the judge. “The board's decisions here were reasonable, and they must stand.”

At the close of Thursday's hearing, Cooper — who was nominated to the bench by Democratic President Barack Obama — didn't specify how soon he would rule.

Cooper asked an attorney for the plaintiff, Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio, how keeping the injunction in place indefinitely would benefit the center and the public.

Beatty's attorney Nathaniel Zelinsky warned the judge that lifting the order now would “embolden future breaches and misbehavior” by the administration. He urged Cooper to appoint an independent monitor to protect the center if he does dissolve the injunction.

“There’s a monumental breach of fiduciary duty that is ongoing,” Zelinsky said.

The judge asked what authority he has to appoint a monitor to oversee the center's operations.

“It's pretty standard trust law,” Zelinsky replied.

Beatty, an ex officio member of the Kennedy Center board, sued last December to prevent the addition of Trump's name to the center. Beatty subsequently challenged the closing plans, too.

In May, when Cooper initially blocked the administration from closing the center for renovations, he also ruled that Trump’s name was illegally added to the building.

Beatty’s attorneys urged the judge to keep the injunction in place. The center’s closure plan is a “Band-Aid” designed to cover up officials’ mismanagement and to please Trump, they argued in a court filing.

Last year, Congress appropriated roughly $257 million for maintenance on the main building at the center’s request. Performing the work in phases, with partial closures spaced out over four years, would allow the center to remain open to patrons, Beatty's lawyers argued.

A center official who consulted with Trump concluded that a total closure over two years would be the "most cost-effective and efficient path" to addressing the center’s infrastructure needs, government lawyers counter.

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