WILKINSBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is seeking information from the public regarding the illegal hunting of a white-tailed deer in Wilkinsburg.

State wildlife officials said the incident took place in the front yard of a residence on Lindsay Road on the evening of Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.

According to the commission’s Southwest Region, residential security cameras captured the incident. The footage recorded an individual walking through the property with a crossbow while pursuing the deer.

Investigators noted that the person was also seen driving a black, four-door Ford pickup.

While it is, technically, archery season, game wardens said you must be at least 50 yards away from a home while hunting with a bow. They believe there could be several violations here.

“Obviously, we have a couple concerns there as for safety zones, trespassing, couple other violations as far as potentially using a vehicle to locate game,” said Sgt. April Whitsell, game warden group supervisor for the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

A woman who lives on Lindsay Road told Channel 11 off camera she couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw the man walking through her neighborhood with a crossbow.

Other neighbors said that while they believe there needs to be measures taken to control the deer population, hunting should only be permitted in certain areas.

“There’s definitely a lot of deer around here for it, but it shouldn’t be done in a residential area without some time of regulation,” said Benjamin Dickerson.

“That’s a little crazy being that it’s a very small residential street,” said Ashley Johnson, who has lived on Lindsay Road for more than 10 years. “There’s a good amount of kids that are on the street.”

Members of the public with information related to the incident are encouraged to contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Central Dispatch at 1-833-PGC-HUNT. Reports can also be made through the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001 or online here.

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