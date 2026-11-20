PITTSBURGH — Two people were shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side on Thursday.

A Pittsburgh public information officer said police and medics were called to the 1500 block of Conway Street at 5:30 p.m.

Investigators suspect an altercation broke out inside a house in that location and led to the shooting.

Officers found a man and a woman who were both suffering from gunshot wounds at the intersection of Baltic Way and Sterling Street. They were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Originally, police reported the victims had both been shot in their faces. At around 7:15 p.m., they released a correction, saying they were unsure where the victims had been hit.

A person was taken into custody for questioning. No charges have been filed at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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