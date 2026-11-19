WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A teen was killed and two people were seriously injured after a crash in Lawrence County.

Pennsylvania State Police said a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu traveling westbound on State Route 208 near Edgebrook Lane at 7:33 a.m. on Thursday in Wilmington Township crossed into the eastbound lane and slid sideways before colliding with a 2019 GMC Acadia, which was traveling in that eastbound lane.

Troopers said the Malibu was hit near its driver’s side door. The 17-year-old girl who was driving died at the scene.

The 67-year-old driver of the Acadia and the 19-year-old passenger both suffered serious injuries. The driver was flown to UPMC Presbyterian and the passenger was taken to St. Elizabeth’s via ambulance.

New Wilmington Township VFD, Volant VFD, Neshannock Township VFD, Noga EMS, STAT MEDEVAC, PENNDOT, Lawrence County Coroner’s Office and Del’s Garage assisted at the scene.

The Wilmington Area School District and Superintendent Dr. Kevin M. Briggs released a statement Thursday afternoon regarding the crash. It read:

“Dear Wilmington Community,

“It is with profound sadness that the Wilmington Area School District shares the tragic passing of one of our high school students as the result of a car accident this morning.

“The loss of a young life is heartbreaking, and this tragedy has deeply affected our entire school community. Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are with the student’s family, friends, classmates, and all those whose lives have been touched by this devastating loss.

“In response to this tragedy, the district has activated its crisis response plan and made grief counseling and support services available to students and staff. We recognize that the grieving process is different for everyone, and we remain committed to providing continued support in the days and weeks ahead.

“We also recognize that this loss may raise difficult questions and emotions for children and families throughout our community. Feelings of sadness, anger, shock, and disbelief are natural responses to tragedy. We encourage families to have open conversations with their children, listen to their concerns, and reassure them that support is available whenever needed.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the student’s family and loved ones. We are grateful for the outpouring of care and support throughout our community as we navigate this heartbreaking loss together.”

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