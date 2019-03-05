The wrestling world has lost another star of the ring. King Kong Bundy died Monday, The Associated Press reported.
The announcement of his death was made on Facebook by wrestling promoter David Herro, who called Bundy not only a legend but someone he said was family.
Born Christopher Pallies in Atlantic City, New Jersey, he made his World Wrestling Federation start in 1981, according to the AP. Bundy was larger than life for some, as he was nicknamed the “walking condominium,” according to the WWE. And the name could not have been more appropriate. He was 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weight 458 pounds when he was wrestling.
Referees had to adjust their count when Bundy had someone pinned, required to count to five to show his opponent was not going anywhere, according to the WWE.
TRENDING NOW:
He may be best known for 1986’s WrestleMania 2 when he took on Hulk Hogan in a cage match. Hogan won the bout.
He left the WWE in the ‘80s, but had a comeback in 1994 as part of The Million Dollar Corporation, WWE said in its tribute to the wrestler.
Bundy was scheduled to appear at WrestleCon in New York City next month, the AP reported.
Bundy was 61.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}