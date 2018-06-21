0 'Creed II' trailer: Michael B. Jordan's Adonis has a baby and a black eye

The trailer for "Creed II" is here, and once you see it you won't be able to box without listening to Kendrick Lamar.

In the two-minute video for the "Rocky" spin-off sequel, Michael B. Jordan is back as Adonis Johnson, shadowboxing in time with the song "Loyalty" and showing off what appear to be a new baby with girlfriend Bianca (Tessa Thompson) and a new black eye.

The muscles aren't new.

The trailer also features slow-mo fighting, underwater boxing and Sylvester Stallone's Rocky warning Adonis about getting in the ring with a man we assume (based on the back of the guy's shirt and IMDb) is Ivan Drago's son, Viktor.

"You've got everything to lose," Rocky says. "This guy's got nothing to lose."

"You don't think I can beat him?" asks Adonis, who you'll remember is the son of Apollo Creed, who was killed by Ivan Drago in the ring.

As Lamar reminds us, Adonis has "loyalty inside (his) DNA."

And we have pure excitement for this film, which is out Nov. 21.

Jordan shared the trailer with his Instagram followers Wednesday, writing, "Finally it’s here!! New trailer for CREED II." Stallone also posted the video with this caption: "GET A RINGSIDE SEAT FOR THIS THE BATTLE OF THE CENTURY!"

