0 As producers move to Netflix, 'Arrow's Greg Berlanti gets big deal to stay at Warner Bros.

The migration of TV mega-producers to streaming services slowed a bit Thursday, as the master of the Arrow-verse, Greg Berlanti, signed an extension to stay at Warner Bros. Television through 2024.

The six-year extension of Berlanti's production and development deal is worth more than $300 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations but not authorized to speak publicly.

That figure is larger than the numbers reported for big-name producers Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy who recently signed with Netflix, although annual values and other comparison points are not available. However, that number would rank Berlanti's deal second only to Chuck Lorre (The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon), who is also based out of Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Television Group president Peter Roth called Berlanti "a true giant in the television industry."

Berlanti, 46, who returned to Warner Bros. in 2011 after an earlier stint with the studio, oversees 14 series across six networks, the most of any TV producer. His new and returning shows include:

CW: Riverdale, All-American and the DC Comics-based Arrow-verse offerings (Arrow, Black Lightning, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, and Supergirl)

NBC: Blindspot

CBS: God Friended Me and The Red Line

Netflix: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Lifetime: You

He also produces Doom Patrol and Titans for the DC Universe digital service and two animated digital series for CW Seed.

Berlanti's shows have been praised for their inclusivity and diversity, including the first romantic kiss between two gay characters on TV (Dawson's Creek), the first transgender character recurring in primetime (Dirty Sexy Money) and the first African-American superhero to headline a live-action network series (Black Lightning).

"A lot has changed about TV since I started working in it 20 years ago, but what hasn’t changed is how blessed I feel to come to work every day, where I work with the most talented, hardest-working company, executives, showrunners, actors, writers, directors, casts and crews in the business," Berlanti said in a statement. I'm thankful for the love, guidance and support I get from my husband, my family and my friends, which make moments like this one possible and all the moments in between the real reward.”