Briana Williams: How I graduated from Harvard Law School at 24 as a single mom

When I got pregnant during my second year at Harvard Law School, I was made painstakingly aware of the professional woman vs. homemaker dichotomy that is still present in today's society.

Among some of my peers, instructors, and even prospective employers, I saw the doubt of my ability to succeed in their eyes as they’d hesitantly offer their congratulations on my pregnancy.

The question of how I would balance my professional and parental responsibilities rang in the air between my protruding belly and their critical gazes like a siren. I was suffocated with their cautious queries about whether I would wait until after solidifying a job for post-graduation to disclose my pregnancy to my law firm.

From the boldest of inquirers, this question even manifested into a censure of my reproductive choice, as I was asked “why didn’t you decide to get an abortion?"

Well, the reason that I decided to continue to pursue my career and legal degree at Harvard while transitioning into motherhood is quite simple: I could.

We think women can only be successful at one thing

The professional woman vs. homemaker dichotomy is based on the belief that a woman can either choose to be successful in her profession or she can stay at home and be a “good” homemaker. This is the foundation of the conventional family nucleus, which paints the picture of a bread-winning, ambitious husband and his career-less wife who is only occupied with raising their children.

This belief system allows the presence of systemic barriers like a lack of family-work balance and maternal accommodations to remain the standard that tends to keep women with children from professional advancement. Even the contribution of domestic work is devalued.

Consequently, the idea of a woman’s ability to achieve both professional and familial success has been commonly rejected as impossible.

I didn't accept that thinking and I was not ashamed

I did not subscribe to an illusory gender norm that society has celebrated as the appropriate family prototype. I did not allow others to pressure me with their unrealistic ultimatums.

I knew that if I allowed myself to believe that my choice to become a mother would stifle my other goals, then that is what would have happened.

Therefore, I did not give myself any alternative than to finish law school and to pursue my goals by any means necessary.

The choice was not easy

It required me to be intentional and resolute. If I needed childcare resources, I was not afraid to ask for help. I was unwavering in both my classroom and my parenting obligations. I was not ashamed to bring my daughter to classes or meetings with my professors.

If I had to either write an essay or go to the pediatrician’s office, I brought my materials and wrote my essay in the lobby and never missed a doctor’s appointment. If I had to prioritize homework during the night hours because I wanted to focus on being present with my daughter during the day, then sleep just had to be put on the back burner.

There had to be a solution to every problem and I could find it.

If I became overwhelmed, I did not invite pity into my home. Instead I gave myself a day to recalibrate and then moved forward. I never welcomed discouragement.

I proved myself to me

I graduated law school in May 2018 with my dream job and having contributed to every organization that I’d planned to. I carried my daughter across the stage with me, an act meant to assert that choosing to become a mother could not prevent me from receiving my diploma. It was not about proving myself to others, it was about proving myself to me.

In this journey, the lessons I’ve learned have been infinite.

I have learned how to maintain my faith and composure in stressful situations. I have learned how to empathize with others in my field as a way of effective communication. I have learned that prioritization of my goals over short-term gratification leads to the maximizing of my productivity.

Perhaps most importantly, I have learned that neither opinions nor archetypes can define me. I am my greatest hurdle.

These are not lessons that I learned from Harvard, from any of my organizations, from working in the government or as an associate at one of the top law firms in my city.

They are lessons I learned from being a mother.

