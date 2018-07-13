0 Build-a-Bear chaos: How to get your $15 voucher after the failed Pay Your Age event

Turns out, you don't have to grin and bear it!

Customers who learned that Build-a-Bear killed its Pay Your Age promotion Thursday after the bargain event caused chaos at stores are being offered a $15 voucher.

Parents stood in line up to six hours to get a plush toy for the cost of their child's age. Although the typical prices of the toys, which are stuffed at the stores, only cost between $10-$25, the additional accessories can raise the total to more than $100.

Get your voucher. Here's how

In order to take advantage of the one-day deal, an adult had to enroll in the free Build-a-Bear Bonus Club rewards program by creating an account and providing an email address.

Customers who were in line, but were turned away were given a $15 voucher toward the purchase of a bear. Now, customers who avoided the line or otherwise missed the sale still can get a $15 voucher in the U.S. and Canada. Here's what to do:

Log onto your Build-a-Bear Bonus Club account by midnight July 15 .

. Click to print or screenshot the voucher.

Limit one coupon per Bonus Club account.

Valid for in-story purchases only.

The voucher is good through Aug. 31, 2018.

Build-a-Bear representatives are encouraging customers to take their time using the vouchers in order to "enable us to better flow traffic to the stores over the next several weeks to avoid long lines and wait times as much as possible."

Parents were thrilled when the deal was announced on Monday, but it quickly gave way to disappointment and rage as long lines and stores closures developed.

