0 CMA Fest 2018: Five highlights from night two

Tens of thousands of fans attending the CMA Music Festival made their second pilgrimage to Nissan Stadium Friday night for another round of hits from country music royalty.

Undeterred by dive-bombing moths and sweltering humidity, the crowd jammed with all-time great Charley Pride, pint-sized upstart Mason Ramsey and a roster of contemporary country's biggest stars.

The festival runs through Sunday in downtown Nashville. Here are the highlights from night two at Nissan Stadium.

Carrie Underwood is the ultimate closer

Carrie Underwood’s fitted emerald green romper sparkled under the spotlight when the popular singer headlined CMA Music Fest's Friday night concert at Nissan Stadium.

Fans were frenzied with excitement when Underwood kicked off her eight-song set with “Church Bells.”

Underwood spent many months out of the spotlight after taking a nasty spill down the outdoor stairs at her home. She broke her wrist, required surgery and more than 40 stitches in her face to repair the damage. Her stadium show was among the most substantial sets the singer has performed since her fall.

And, she was ready.

“How’s everybody doing tonight?” Underwood asked. “We are so glad to be here this evening and even more glad you guys are here this evening. Let’s keep this party going, shall we?”

Underwood wailed through “Last Name,” “Undo It,” “Blown Away” and “Before He Cheats” as well as her new single “Cry Pretty.” Before the show, the singer explained “Cry Pretty” was a fun, although hard, song to sing.”

“It’s so much to sing,” Underwood said, and promised there was more to come. “The rest of the album … I think we managed to find some new things in my voice that I haven’t explored before. It’s kind of cool to be able to go in different places.”

If Nissan Stadium had rafters, they’d be gone after Underwood’s set. Her performance is easily a – if not the - vocal highlight of the festival.

Blake Shelton turns Nissan Stadium into a giant karaoke bar

Blake Shelton brought a welcome dose of star power to the CMA Fest stage.

Nearly every song in his set became a full-volume crowd singalong. He could have the fans in stitches with nothing but a stray curse word. And when his set was temporarily waylaid by a malfunctioning microphone, the crowd erupted in groans until his voice returned to the speakers.

His hits were some of the most well-received of the evening, from his earliest hit “Austin” to “I Name the Dogs,” which just won him the CMT Award for music video of the year.

He could even command the crowd’s attention with other people’s songs.

“Let’s do some damn older country music in here,” he said before launching into the Hal Ketchum classic “Small Town Saturday Night.”

The Ketchum cover wasn’t the only moment of nostalgia in Shelton’s set.

The lead-in to his latest single, the top-five hit “I Lived It,” brought a rare somber moment for country music’s resident joker.

“It reminded me of what it was like growing up when I was a kid back in the ‘80s,” he said.

After wrapping his set with “Boys ‘Round Here,” Shelton thanked the audience for their wrapt attention, and continued devotion to the genre.

“Thank you guys so much for coming back year after year after year,” he said. “Country music is the greatest. Thank you so much for keeping it that way.”

Brett Young's experience as a balladeer could come in handy later this year

Brett Young took the stage in front of tens of thousands of fans at the CMA Festival on Friday, but it probably won't be the most memorable set he plays this year.

That honor will likely go to his wedding, which is about five months away.

His fiancee, Taylor Mills, has asked him to sing at the ceremony. And when your No. 1 fan makes a request, it's hard to turn down.

Backstage at Nissan Stadium, Young acknowledged that he's "a little nervous" about the set list. He doesn't want to sing one of his existing songs — even the tailor-made wedding song "In Case You Didn't Know."

And if he opts for a cover he wants it to be something special.

"I also have five months, so maybe there will be a song that happens that's specifically for that. I don't know," he said. "All I know is it's important to her that I sing, so I'm gonna figure something out."

Even if he avoids pulling a song from his back catalog, his performance Friday suggested he had the chops for an emotional wedding performance. He sang a ballad from a stool at the center of the stage as if he was in an intimate concert hall.

Walmart yodeler Mason Ramsey wants to be a 'butt-kicker'

Mason Ramsey, 11, became a viral star less than one month ago when a video of him yodeling in an Illinois Walmart went viral.

Known as Lil Hank, Ramsey sang the National Anthem Friday night at Nissan Stadium to kick of CMA Music Festival’s nightly concerts. After the performance, the little blond boy said: “It felt great. It’s crazy. The fans went wild over it.”

Ramsey said he’d never sang in a stadium before, but he said he was willing to do it again if that’s what he has to do.

In 10 years, Ramsey said he wanted to be a singer – and a few other things, too.

“I want to be a mixed singer, a mixed basketball player … and X-Box player and a … butt-kicker,” Ramsey said.

His studio recording of Hank Williams’ “Love Sick Blues,” the same song he performed in Walmart, was released Friday.

Old Dominion finds ‘happy ending’ in stadium

Those support slots on Kenny Chesney’s stadium tour paid off for Old Dominion. When the men – who released their sophomore album “Happy Endings” last year – took the stage at Nissan Stadium Friday night, they did so with the ease and confidence of going home.

The five-piece band received a full-length spot on the main stage during CMA Music Festival’s nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium and they packed it with a string of hits. Last year they played a mini-set on a satellite stage in the audience.

“It’s just another little step and we’ve been taking all these little steps for years and years and years and now it’s paying off and it feels really good to be able to show fans our full show,” said Old Dominion singer Matthew Ramsey.

The band got fans up and dancing with songs including new single “Hotel Key,” their most recent hit “Written in the Sand,” “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart,” “Snapback” and screaming the lyrics to their early hit “Break Up with Him.

Ramsey said the band’s success was still “hard to grasp.”

Trevor Rosen explained that in many ways he felt like the group was still climbing the ladder.

“This is another step,” Rosen said of playing Nissan Stadium. “You keep trying to get to the next one. In some ways, we feel like we made it a long time ago. And in some ways, it feels like we’re still trying to make it.”

In April, Old Dominion won vocal group of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards. The win, Ramsey said, made the own their success.

“Maybe we need to take ourselves more seriously,” he said. “Or, maybe not.”